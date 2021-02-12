AOG Church assists Nabavatu villagers

The Assemblies of God Church in Dreketi, Macuata has come to the rescue of the displaced Nabavatu villagers.

They have given approval for the villagers to temporarily relocate to their church compound until a permanent site is identified and confirmed.

Dreketi AOG Church Pastor Penaia Vueta says after seeing what the villagers are going through, he couldn’t just standby.

Pastor Vueta says the only thing he was thinking about was, what if Jesus was here, what would he do?

Close to 60 families have been displaced after land cracks and land slips have made Nabavatu Village unsafe for dwelling and the villagers advised to vacate their homes.

Villager, Waisale Tomu, says they are grateful to the AOG Church for taking them in.

Tomu says there is a landslip at the site initially identified for them to move to.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers have started erecting temporary shelters for the villagers.

Villagers are expected to start occupying the shelters early next week.

They have been taking shelter at Dreketi Central College since TC Ana.