ANZ will focus on manufacturing raw hemp: Yazbek

ANZ Bank is planning to support the government’s initiative to tap into the hemp industry.

Country Head Rabi Yazbek says their focus will be on local manufacturing of hemp products for export.

Yazbek says the hemp industry provides an exciting opportunity in Fiji’s diversification efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

“That our focus as a bank will be to support vertical integration so what that means is, this is a new industry, we don’t want to see Fiji exporting raw product, this is brand new, let’s do it right.”

Yazbek says ANZ will be committed to supporting companies who choose to value add on raw hemp.

“The discussions we’ll be having, we’ll be figuring out which of our clients can seat into each of those sectors and we’ll figure out how we can support them and provide funding so they can properly vertically integrate.”

Yazbek adds that maintaining tight controls on exactly what is being produced in the industrial hemp industry is important to ensure Fiji maintains its reputation as a premium holiday destination.

Parliament is expected to debate and amend the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 and the Customs (Prohibited Import and Export) Regulations 1986 to make industrial hemp a conditional import item.