ANZ warns customers about online scam

Pictured above is a screenshot of message on Facebook Messenger that appears to be ANZ branded, claiming to contain a link to a promotion to win $4000 [Source: Supplied/ ANZ]

ANZ customers are being urged to be wary online as a new scam aiming to trick people into handing over their details was circulating on social media.

ANZ Regional Executive Pacific, Sarah Stubbings says one example is a message on Facebook Messenger that appears to be ANZ branded, claiming to contain a link to a promotion to win $4000.

She says this is not legitimate and could result in malicious software being installed which can later steal your banking login details.

Customers are being advised that if they receive this message, do not click on the link.

Those who are concerned that you may have responded to or acted on a scam compromising your personal details, please contact ANZ immediately.

ANZ customers can call the ANZ Contact Centre, visit their nearest branch or use BankMail through their ANZ Internet Banking or ANZ Pacific App to securely send and receive messages from ANZ.