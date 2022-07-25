ANZ renews support for Tourism Awards

The Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards this year will be bigger and better despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the industry due to COVID-19.

Newly appointed Chair Debra Sadranu says this follows ANZ’s announcement of renewing its naming rights sponsorship for the event.

Sadranu says this will also help them broaden the event categories for all stakeholders who have contributed to the re-opening of borders and continued with business post pandemic.

“We are looking at having a very refreshed approach to the awards in support of the industry especially to acknowledge stakeholders for their contribution throughout the last challenge of two and a half years as the borders closed and with the work that they have to do to get up and get working once again.”

ANZ Bank Country Head Rabih Yazbek says the bank’s ongoing support for FETA recognizes the immense contribution the tourism sector makes to Fiji.

“Our ongoing support of this event recognizes the immense contribution that tourism makes to this country. Its not about the 35 to 40 percent of Gross Domestic Product that tourism generates, it has a multiplier effect through the economy.Everyone has a retailer which includes food and beverage, transport benefits from what tourism brings to Fiji.”

Yazbek also commended the efforts by relevant stakeholders in the tourism industry in working hard to enable the industry to bounce back post pandemic.

The 2022 Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards will be held early next year.