ANZ Fiji staff help fund community projects

The ANZ Fiji Staff Foundation has donated over $175, 000 to 20 different community projects so far this year.

One of them is the Farm Food Bank Project which is run by the Rise beyond the Reef initiative that works with children and women in remote communities.

Director and Founder Janet Lottawa says the project has encouraged families in rural communities to grow their own food by supplying seedlings and cuttings.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they believe in food sovereignty is the best stimulus package for the rural communities.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Saud Minam says the Foundation is an avenue for his staff to help local communities thrive.