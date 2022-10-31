ANZ Fiji gives back to community

[Source: Supplied]

ANZ Bank Fiji has a long and proud history of community service.

This is according to Rabih Yazbek, Country Head of ANZ Fiji, after a group of 35 dedicated volunteers spent three days and 300 hours planting coral and mangroves at Namuka Island cleanup.

According to Yazbek, the group not only fulfilled its commitment to environmental sustainability, but it also contributed to its target of 2000 volunteer hours.

He believes that volunteering and workplace giving efforts are excellent ways for everyone to contribute to bringing ANZ’s purpose to life.

Yazbek says the ANZ Fiji Staff Foundation is a charitable trust funded by employee donations, which ANZ will match $2 for every dollar.