ANZ Fiji appoints new Chief Operating Officer

ANZ Fiji has appointed Viniana Uluiviti as its Chief Operating Officer.

As the COO Uluiviti will work closely with the ANZ Bank Fiji Leadership Team and Pacific Operations to deliver the Bank’s Accelerated Pacific Strategy.

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek says Uluiviti’s strong leadership skills, effectiveness in managing stakeholders and ability to deliver results will help them continue to create a better banking experience.

Uluiviti has spent time in both ANZ Fiji and ANZ Pacific Operations over the last 13 years.

She will commence in the role as Chief Operating Officer on December 13th.