Anytime Cakes continues Christmas cake tradition

As fruit cakes are a Christmas staple, a locally-owned business has taken the tradition to the streets.

Anytime Cakes continues the act of selling cakes on the streets of Suva, to mark the celebration of Christmas.

Founder, Monika Deo says they seize opportunities to share the love with other Fijians.

“I have lot of customers, because of the pricing. I have reasonable pricing, so that everyone can afford it. And the taste wise is too, the quality if good. It’s not like that, the price is low and the quality will be low. The price is low, and the quality is good too.”

Deo says they have been in operation for the past three years.

She says they are content with their Christmas cake sales this year.