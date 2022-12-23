Business

Anytime Cakes continues Christmas cake tradition

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

December 23, 2022 4:00 pm

As fruit cakes are a Christmas staple, a locally-owned business has taken the tradition to the streets.

Anytime Cakes continues the act of selling cakes on the streets of Suva, to mark the celebration of Christmas.

Founder, Monika Deo says they seize opportunities to share the love with other Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have lot of customers, because of the pricing. I have reasonable pricing, so that everyone can afford it. And the taste wise is too, the quality if good. It’s not like that, the price is low and the quality will be low. The price is low, and the quality is good too.”

Deo says they have been in operation for the past three years.

She says they are content with their Christmas cake sales this year.

SODELPA to form coalition with PA/NFP

SODELPA to announce decision soon

Bainimarama shows optimism

PA/NFP Leaders confident

More COVID cases reported with three deaths

Last-minute rush for customers

Anytime Cakes continues Christmas cake tradition

Livestock sellers struggle to make sale

FijiFirst members arrive at SODELPA meeting venue

PA/NFP present proposal to SODELPA

SODELPA Board member numbers reduced

Emphasis on Junior golfers next season

Record-high salary caps for NRL and NRLW players

Davies named Canada player of the year for fourth time

Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

N Korea denies arms supplied for Russian mercenaries in Ukraine

Australian teams for Coral Coast 7s

Zelensky's visit shows neither Ukraine nor US want peace, Russia says

Funding challenge for Touch Fiji

SODELPA rep not surprised by removal

Road accident claims life of man

Russians buy boots and body armor for the troops, as the Kremlin tries to fix the campaign’s problems

Traders warned for prosecution by FCCC

Nine percent increase in fire incidents

SODELPA meeting continues

Astronauts complete spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay

FIFA investigating Salt Bae's 'undue access' to pitch after final

Drama unfolds at meeting

Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to mom Janet Leigh

SODELPA board meets, Leba Qarase turned away

Police Chaplain told to leave

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ offers a violent prequel that’s only worth a few coins

Sayed-Khaiyum complaint now with CID

Police COO ACP Abdul Khan resigns

Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

Dolly Parton has both a secret song and the secret to being married for 56 years

Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court

Why viewers became so loyal to the BBC reality series

Taliban arrest women protesting against university ban

Military only in supporting role: RFMF

Coalition talks in limbo

Peters slams NZ Foreign Affairs Minister’s comment

Traders still defying laws: Consumer Council

More demand for mental health awareness

Daveta urges youth to join judo

Innovative methodology used to promote biodiversity

Ukraine welcomes leader back from US, Putin dismisses trip

Bati remains seventh, Samoa moves to third

Organization hopes to have more para-athletes

SODELPA board to meet today

Fijians encouraged to practice COVID-safe measures

Road works continue: FRA

Athletes gain confidence in weekly meets

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

Safety is paramount: Bainimarama

PA/NFP file complaint

Military to assist Police in operations

Fiji Chess looks at game inclusion in schools

Parties to bury past differences

Messi extends contract with PSG: report

Seat belts save lives: Bekker

Psychological First Aid to help people post disasters

Trbojevic to fix his hamstring woes in USA

UN Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence

Israel's most right-wing government agreed

China's hospitals seem to be filling says WHO

Samuel L. Jackson’s embarrassing Twitter porn gaffe

Air NZ's big schedule shake-up: 2000 flights switched

Navula shares passion with Nadi Jets

Avatar, Top Gun, Black Panther on Oscars shortlist

Suva to focus on grooming players

Pele’s cancer has advanced says hospital

Section 93 holds the key

Jale challenges Duru

Tabuya disappointed with the decrease in women MPs

Netanyahu informs Israeli president he has formed government

PA leader to seek legal action

Jensen Ackles Says He 'Pushed Hard' to Play Joel in HBO's The Last of Us

Consumer Council heightens market surveillance

NYC subway shooter wants to plead guilty to terrorism charges, lawyer says

Peru’s new president reshuffles cabinet as Mexico ties tested

Justin Bieber collection axed after singer's 'trash' criticism

Waimanu river water intake affects WAF production level

Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand

Police conduct snap checkpoints

James Cameron tells Matt Damon to ‘get over’ turning down Avatar

Russia not to blame for conflict - Putin

Chance the Rapper to bring free concert, festival to Ghana

Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies

FRU working on 2023 calendar

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden hurt by body shaming

Tough few months for Sowakula

Groundbreaking Mars mission comes to an end

Portfolios are still in place says Sayed-Khaiyum

Christmas caroling by students at State House

Stoning incidents demonstrates Rabuka’s character

More claims made about SODELPA board

Police Taskforce investigates stoning incidents

Gavoka to vacate position

Biden tells Zelenskyy: ‘It’s an honor to be by your side’

Look out for young Prasad

Spike in consumer-related complaints

Damodar City Labasa construction continues

Market vendors hope for pick up in business Christmas week

Trump tax returns will be made public, US House panel votes

Puletua is Oceania Rugby new GM

Athletics Fiji season ends on a high

Duru labels management board meeting unconstitutional

Parties call for calm

370 children detected with CHD

Fish in high demand this festive season

Elon Musk to quit as Twitter CEO when replacement found

President responds to Duru

Emergency in El Paso as Trump border policy in limbo

Police COO to meet political party leaders over stoning incidents

Health Ministry to escalate COVID measures

Student helps purchase e-bikes for USP

China Covid: Five deaths under country's new counting method

Two shortlisted for Fiji Kulas job

Sikivou back in preparation mode

We stand ready: PM Ardern

Flights leaving US grounded over technical issue

Sustainable waste management awareness

I remain GS says Duru

Argentina's World Cup heroes airlifted in helicopters as street party overflows

Monitor your children’s: Jokhan

Govt promises ‘lowest possible’ farming emissions levy price in latest plan

On Snake Island, the rocky Black Sea outcrop that became a Ukraine war legend

Henry Cavill Is Attached to Warhammer 40,000 - But What Is It?

Mahuta congratulates coalition

Newcastle seal unconvincing 1-0 win over Bournemouth in League Cup

EPA finalizes tougher pollution standards for large vehicles like trucks and buses

James Gunn Debunks Rumor Every DC Role Will Be Recast Except His Suicide Squad

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits front-line city of Bakhmut

Lamar Odom spotlights marriage in ‘Sex, Drugs & Kardashians’

Koroisavou released, investigation continues

Seven arrested following drug raids

Twitter is hit by dozens of legal complaints by ex-employees

MSAF to monitor movement of passengers and crew

Hugh Jackman Reveals Deadpool 3’s Potential Time Travel Plotline

Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves tens of thousands without power

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is purrfectly fun

Taliban suspend University education for women

Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram post is most-liked ever

Movies Television Celebrity Audio Live TV Log In Jerry Bruckheimer would ‘love’ to have Johnny Depp back in ‘Pirates’ franchise

A mixed Weinstein verdict and Hollywood’s uneven record of accountability in the #MeToo movement

Thai navy ship sinking: Rescuers find bodies of six sailors

Pakistan hostages: 33 militants killed at police station

Gunman had long-running feud with condo board

Taliban closes universities to women

Fiji FA to decide on Serritslev’s future

Irmgard Furchner: Nazi typist guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders

Coalition parties formalize partnership

Sikivou records unbeaten run with win

Duru calls for deferment, wants new voting

Man remanded for alleged malicious act

SODELPA at its best: Gavoka

China COVID: Five deaths under country's new counting method

SODELPA commends support

Police look for missing man

Do not bully us: Kepa

New government ready to lead

Fiji to have a new government

SODELPA denies Duru’s claims

FF ends presentation

Duru resigns, claims bribery

Rapper Azealia Banks slams ‘broke, racist’ Aussies

A different approach for Sports Matters

Rugby coaches exchange ideas with US counterparts

PA/NFP end presentation to SODELPA board

We have no choice: Grace

Koroisavou remains in custody

Two SODELPA candidates sign petition

Sugar City businesses hopeful for good Christmas

Ukraine to boost Belarus border defences as Putin meets Lukashenko

PA called in by Management Board

Janelle Monáe, the not-so-secret weapon of ‘Glass Onion’

PA/NFP members present at meeting

Members start to arrive

Vijay Singh and son win PNC Championship

France's defeated World Cup soccer heroes return to acclaim in Paris

Fiji should know by this afternoon: Gavoka

Gavoka no longer SODELPA leader

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial

As elected MPs you represent all Fijians: Nailatikau

France's Coman, Tchouameni racially abused after World Cup final defeat

MP’s acknowledge the voters

Five trends from Qatar - upsets, injury time & penalties

Local gaming experience launched

Police on high alert

Mariah Carey, The Pogues and Wham!: Which Christmas hit is the biggest earner?

Top brass expected from FF and PA

Koroisavou taken in for questioning

Dutch prime minister apologizes for the Netherlands’ role in the slave trade

Terry Hall of The Specials dies aged 63

Trump should face insurrection, obstruction charges, U.S. Capitol riot panel says

‘Freak’ wave kills 3 beachgoers and injures 17 in South Africa

Propaganda videos circulating on Russian social media appeal

Paleontologists solve mystery of fossil death bed

Koroisavou to petition SODELPA board, no endorsement says Duru