Anti-vaxxers are not enemies of the state: Dr Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says anti-vaxxers will not derail the government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The AstraZeneca vaccination program was rolled-out yesterday for the frontline workers.

Speaking during the Post COVID-19 Training for Airport Operators and Border Security Agencies, Dr Fong highlighted people need more explanation on the vaccine.

“We consider them as people who require extra explanation and understanding. That’s the strategy the Ministry of Health will always take concerning people who have sentiments that are not conducive to vaccinations.”

Dr Fong says misinformation usually drives people to become anti-vaxxers.

He adds anti-vaccination campaigns can hinder the work they are doing to open borders.

“We are trying to push hard on the idea of opening borders within vaccinated corridors. So we can create our quarantine corridor within vaccinated corridors where people can be free to travel. They can be a lot freer but of course, all those efforts will never realize if there are ongoing anti-vaccine sentiments.”

He reminded the participants that the training is vital as they remain committed to reopen their borders and create travel bubbles with Australia and New Zealand.

A mock exercise will be done at the port of entries during the workshop to identify gaps in the COVID-19 protocols.