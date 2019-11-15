News
Anti-government site administrator now being questioned for another serious allegation
June 10, 2020 3:57 pm
An anti-government site administrator Ferrel Khan who was taken in for questioning late yesterday evening is now being investigated for another serious matter.
An anti-government site administrator Ferrel Khan who was taken in for questioning late yesterday evening is now being investigated for another serious matter.
Khan was taken in for questioning in relation to a raid at the National Federation Party Headquarters and suspended SODELPA office yesterday evening.
He was questioned and released for this matter after 48 hours in custody but has now been picked up again for another serious case.
Article continues after advertisement
Stay with us for more development.
Sponsored Links