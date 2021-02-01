Anti-corruption grant for local NGO

The US Embassy this morning donated over $13,000 to Integrity Fiji to come up with creative ideas spreading the message of integrity, anti-corruption, transparency, and accountability.

US Charge d’Affaires, Tony Greubel says the local NGO will use the grant to develop creative media content and awareness tools for the public.

He says the US Government promotes anti-corruption and their offices around the world will support those who want to promote it.

Article continues after advertisement

Integrity Board Chairman, Jofiliti Saubuli says they are dedicated to building strong systems that promote a culture of anti-corruption and good governance amongst Fijians.