Another woman raises allegations against Sudhakar

Another woman has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against former Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the woman said she first met Sudhakar at a formal event in 2017 when she was only 16-years-old.

She claims over the years, Sudhakar invited her to his home on numerous occasions, adding the way he spoke to her made her feel unsafe.

“His messages kind of traumatized me, I thought “what is he asking me why is he asking me?” Like the words that he used I did not feel comfortable with it. I felt sexually harassed because of the words that he used.”

The woman says she did not expect a man of Sudhakar’s stature to speak to her in a manner that would make her feel uncomfortable.