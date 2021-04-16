Another staff of Dilkusha Home terminated

The Methodist Church of Fiji is now awaiting the police report on the investigation carried out in relation to the allegation of abuse on children at the Dilkusha Home in Nausori.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission received a complaint from a concerned person on the alleged abuse and the matter was also referred to the Criminal Investigation Department last month.

There were allegations of verbal and physical abuse on children at the home.

Methodist Church of Fiji General Secretary, Iliesa Naivalu says the deaconess has been sent home pending police investigation, however, she remains on their payroll.

Naivalu says the deaconess has been restricted from contacting the staff or children at the home.

He says they have also terminated another staff while the current investigation is still underway.

Naivalu says they are also liaising with the Social Welfare Department and Police.

The Dilkusha Home is jointly managed by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Methodist Church of Fiji.