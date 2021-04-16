Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Another staff of Dilkusha Home terminated

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 17, 2021 12:31 pm

The Methodist Church of Fiji is now awaiting the police report on the investigation carried out in relation to the allegation of abuse on children at the Dilkusha Home in Nausori.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission received a complaint from a concerned person on the alleged abuse and the matter was also referred to the Criminal Investigation Department last month.

There were allegations of verbal and physical abuse on children at the home.

Article continues after advertisement

Methodist Church of Fiji General Secretary, Iliesa Naivalu says the deaconess has been sent home pending police investigation, however, she remains on their payroll.

Naivalu says the deaconess has been restricted from contacting the staff or children at the home.

He says they have also terminated another staff while the current investigation is still underway.

Naivalu says they are also liaising with the Social Welfare Department and Police.

The Dilkusha Home is jointly managed by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Methodist Church of Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.