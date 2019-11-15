Another round of workplace survey to be conducted next year

Another workplace survey is expected to be carried out to determine the continuing impact of COVID-19 pandemic in workplaces.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar says the nationwide workplace survey carried out between May and June this year indicates that 43 percent of the total workers surveyed were affected.

Kumar says 53 percent of the affected workers are from the Western division, 39 percent from the Central division and 8 percent from the Northern division.

He says they are concerned about the workers who lost have lost their jobs.

The Employment Minister says another round of workplace survey will be conducted next year.

“This is to enable them to monitor and ensure that we have relevant interventions to contain the impacts of COVID 19 on employment. “

Kumar says the earlier survey also indicated that the top five most affected industry included wholesale and retail, accommodation, tourism, manufacturing, construction, transport and storage industry.