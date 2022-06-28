Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office will be conducting another round of overseas voter registration next month.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they aim to reach out to Fijians in New Zealand, Australia, United States and Canada that missed out on the first round of overseas registrations.

Saneem says their team was able to reach 1,500 Fijians in their first overseas visit, the majority of whom are from New Zealand and Australia.

He adds that they will also be conducting registration for those in the Europe region, however, details on this will be finalized later.

“As soon as the writ is issued, there will be a time when the voter registration will cease and that is when the FEO staff will stop doing registrations.”

The Supervisor of Elections says the FEO teams will be deployed to Australia again from July 9th to the 18, July 8th to the 14th in New Zealand, July 8th to the 14th in the United States and Canada from the 16th to the 18th of next month.

He adds that Fijians overseas that need an urgent voter card can also visit the Fiji mission in their respective country to obtain one.