News

Another political party registers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 10:40 am
Fiji Election office. [File Photo]

‘We Unite Fiji Party’ has been registered as Fiji’s latest political party after the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem, approved the application.

The Party had made an application on March 22nd.

Saneem says there were no objections received and they found that the applicant had successfully furnished all the particulars required under the law.

Article continues after advertisement

Hence, he says the party has been duly registered.

We Unite Fiji Party becomes the 11th registered political party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The total number of registered parties in Fiji currently stands at eight.

