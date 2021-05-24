Another payment option for Social Welfare recipients

The Department of Social Welfare will extend its network of partners for the distribution of social welfare payments.

Previously held with BSP under a Memorandum of Understanding, this assistance will now also include Vodafone M-PAiSA.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Jennifer Poole, confirmed that this expansion of stakeholders will benefit social welfare recipients who live in rurally remote areas with no easy access to banking services.

Poole says social welfare beneficiaries who wish to receive their monthly allowance in their M-PAiSA mobile wallet can now contact the Department of Social Welfare to register their interest.

This development allows social welfare clients to be able to select a mode of payment that best suits their needs.

Meanwhile, BSP is currently in its second partnership term with the Department of Social Welfare.