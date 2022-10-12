Another outsourcing business to launch soon

Call centre. [File Photo]

A global credit intelligence company, Pepper Advantage Hub, is expected to launch a major outsourcing business in Fiji.

Investment Fiji says the company will expand to provide efficient operational capabilities to new and existing clients.

It will also expand beyond its traditional financial services market to other sectors that have a large customer service requirement.

The company will invest millions of dollars in the next three to five years in IT infrastructure, software development, training, and sponsorships.

The company also plans to recruit a workforce of at least 800 to 1000 within five years.

Pepper Advantage Chief Executive, Fraser Gemmell says they see a strong opportunity to invest in Fiji.