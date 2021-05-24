Another North school connected to internet

Home

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 4:45 pm

Students of Volivoli Primary School in rural Saqani in Cakaudrove now have access to information superhighway with the installation of satellite internet.

Head Teacher, Kelemedi Kalesita says this ends years of struggle for connectivity for the rural remote school.

Kalesita says previously they would walk for miles to look for a spot that has internet reception in order to send reports or access learning materials.

The satellite connection was installed late last year, giving the school an opportunity to link with the world and be on par with the rest of Fiji.

“We are connected. Not only to our communities but also to the world outside us.”

Commissioning the initiative, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Communication Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says having the internet connection in a rural setting will hopefully attract more teachers.

“Sometimes it’s very hard to attract teachers to rural areas, because they will say, ‘Is there electricity there? Is there water there? Is there internet connectivity so I can keep in touch with my family? Is there mobile phone connection there so I can talk to my family or friends? So, these things – actually when you give connections it gives living in rural areas a little more attractive. A lot more people will be eager to come to rural areas.”

The school was also given a Walesi set, a computer set and ICT equipment and a solar system – all installed in the school.

