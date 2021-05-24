Another National Vaccination Lottery expected

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced that the government plans to organize another national vaccination lottery in December.

While announcing the 10 winners for the second phase of the vaccination lottery draw today, he says the initiative will encourage Fijians to receive both the jabs in order for Fiji to achieve full vaccination coverage at the earliest.

A total of $51, 000 which was set aside for this phase has been drawn today and won by Vinay Prasad, Eremasi Naraga, Manava Elton David Tigari, Jone Roland, Reshni Joytika Maharaj, Ritesh Kumar, Avenai Susu Koroiravula, Nikita Natasha Lal, Mankuari and Riayana Khatoon.

Bainimarama says the draw is planned to be held during the Christmas period will see 10 fully vaccinated adults winning $2,500 and 20 fully vaccinated children aged 12 to 17 win $500 each.

The Prime Minister has also commended Fijians who have gone out their way to receive both jabs and encouraging the other to follow suit.