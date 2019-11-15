Another mechanical problem delays water restoration

The Water Authority of Fiji is yet to restore water to five percent of affected areas between Suva and Nausori that have been affected since Thursday night.

The Authority has said yesterday, water was to be fully restored by 6am today however this was not met as restoration coverage is taking more time than expected.

Many Fijians have shown frustration over the disruption to which the Water Authority says they continue to work around the clock to normalize the supply.

Some arrears which are still affected include the elevated parts of Tacirua and areas between 6 ½ miles towards Colo-i-Suva, who are fed from the Dokanaisuva and Colo-i-Suva service reservoirs.

The Authority has identified another cause of the delay where the water supply system in Tovata had experienced mechanical issues at the booster pumps, this had caused slight delays in the restoration efforts.

The Authority says their teams have rectified the fault moments ago with supply to be normalized in the affected areas by this afternoon.

Water trucks are being deployed to impacted areas to provide relief to Fijians.