Another life lost on our roads
December 12, 2021 9:56 am
A 30-year-old man from Votua Village in Nadroga has died following a road accident.
Police say the victim was driving towards his village from Korolevu and was allegedly unable to negotiate a bend at Naibale settlement.
As a result, his vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a roadside food store.
The alleged incident occurred after 6pm last night.
He was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.
The road death toll stands at 23 compared to 37 for the same period last year.
