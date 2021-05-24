Another life lost on our roads

A 30-year-old man from Votua Village in Nadroga has died following a road accident.

Police say the victim was driving towards his village from Korolevu and was allegedly unable to negotiate a bend at Naibale settlement.

As a result, his vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a roadside food store.

The alleged incident occurred after 6pm last night.

He was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.

The road death toll stands at 23 compared to 37 for the same period last year.