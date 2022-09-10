Another life lost in a road accident

A man in his 20s is the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Police say the victim was walking along Khalsa Road in Nasinu when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a man in his 40s.

The incident happened on Thursday night.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the driver allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested near the Dokanaisuva Community Post.

The victim was later identified by his family.

Police say the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.