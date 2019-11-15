Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Another inter-island vessel raided

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 17, 2020 3:26 pm

Raids continue to be conducted on inter-island vessels in a bid to curb the transportation of illicit drugs from maritime islands.

Another raid was conducted yesterday which resulted in the seizure of dried leaves believed to be marijuana wrapped in clear plastic and packed inside a carton used for rubbish.

The Fiji Police Force says support of shipping company operators has been great vital in the success of these raids.

Article continues after advertisement

The joint operations conducted by officers from Totogo, K9 team with Fiji Revenue and Customs Officials, Drugs and WATERPOL yesterday saw officers boarding the boat out in the Suva Harbour.

Police say the team was able to conduct preliminary work before the K9 unit and other officers boarded the vessel once it berthed at the Narain Jetty in Suva.

As a result, the suspects disposed of the parcel which was later discovered by officers.

Snap raids will now be conducted on a regular basis.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.