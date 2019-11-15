Another inter-island vessel raided

Raids continue to be conducted on inter-island vessels in a bid to curb the transportation of illicit drugs from maritime islands.

Another raid was conducted yesterday which resulted in the seizure of dried leaves believed to be marijuana wrapped in clear plastic and packed inside a carton used for rubbish.

The Fiji Police Force says support of shipping company operators has been great vital in the success of these raids.

Article continues after advertisement

The joint operations conducted by officers from Totogo, K9 team with Fiji Revenue and Customs Officials, Drugs and WATERPOL yesterday saw officers boarding the boat out in the Suva Harbour.

Police say the team was able to conduct preliminary work before the K9 unit and other officers boarded the vessel once it berthed at the Narain Jetty in Suva.

As a result, the suspects disposed of the parcel which was later discovered by officers.

Snap raids will now be conducted on a regular basis.