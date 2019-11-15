Another Fijian graduates from Chinese institute

China through its Ministry of Public Security continues to assist the Fiji Police Force with training opportunities even during this pandemic.

Another Fijian Police Officer has graduated from one of its leading learning institutions.

Corporal Solomoni Kiniboi graduated from the Beijing Foreign University after completing the International Law Enforcement Liaison Officers Program.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiniboi who is based at the Fiji Police Academy’s Research and Development Unit was offered a scholarship in 2019, but due to COVID-19 he was sent back to Fiji where he continued his studies online.

The International Law Enforcement Liaison Officers Program focused on addressing Police Structures focusing on Human Resources and the emerging criminal landscape.

Since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji and China in 2011, the Force has benefited from many forms of assistance.