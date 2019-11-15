Another earthquake felt in Yawasa Islands

A moderate earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude with shallow depth of 10 km occurred at 16 km West of Yasawa-i-Rara in the Yasawa Islands this afternoon.

However, the Fiji Seismology Unit says it does not pose any immediate tsunami threat to the region.

This event was felt in some parts of the Western region of Viti Levu.

The minor tremor lasted for at least 2-3 seconds.

This is the second earthquake recorded in two days.

A moderate 5.3 magnitude earthquake with shallow depth of 10km occurred five kilometers north from Navotua, Yasawa late last night.

This was also felt in other parts of Nadi, Ba, and Lautoka.

The minor tremor lasted for at least five seconds.