Another controversy against Rabuka and SODELPA

Just when you thought the SODELPA split couldn’t attract more controversy.

There’s more looming problems for the trouble riddled party with fresh accusations of a different kind against Sitiveni Rabuka.

After being rejected by his party on the weekend Rabuka is now facing a looming problem that could further widen the gap between the two very obvious party factions.

The media industry is buzzing this afternoon as unofficial reports of harassment by recently ousted party leader Sitiveni Rabuka is being verified by the party president.

SODELPA president Ratu Epenisa Cakobau says he is checking party records to ascertain whether reports of Rabuka harassing a party worker is true or not.

“Maybe it’s there at the headquarters, I don’t know, I’ll have to look at it, there’s a few things there that I will need to look at, I honestly don’t know.”

Rabuka admits that a female party member filed a complaint against him after a recent meeting.

“I’m only aware of the complaint brought up as a grievance in the management meeting about my tone at a meeting.”

SODELPA has been mired in controversy for many months now with a major power struggle plaguing the country’s biggest opposition party as it splits into two factions with new disputes and back stabbing now almost a daily occurrence.