Another case of alleged corporal punishment

Another allegation of corporal punishment at Ratu Kadavulevu School has been reported to the Police.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says a boarding school student was taken to hospital on Sunday after he was allegedly hit by a teacher.

The Minister has confirmed to FBC News that the alleged incident has been reported to police.

Police says a 36-year-old teacher has been charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm for the alleged assault on a 16-year-old.

He was produced in court yesterday and the teacher was bailed for a sum of $800 and ordered not to interfere with witnesses.

It is alleged that the teacher assaulted the student with torch light, causing injuries.

Kumar says they have noted an increase in the number of similar cases reported where teachers have used corporal punishment on students.

“So you can see that such behavior is unacceptable, Ministry will not tolerate that, we will only encourage teachers to discipline students using other means but not hitting them.”

Kumar adds she has been notified by her team that students behavior around the country is deteriorating as children are found in unethical activities.

The Minister adds that this remains a concern for all, but corporal punishment is not a solution.

Kumar says enough training is given to teachers in terms of handling children and teachers are expected to come up with creative ways to discipline the students.