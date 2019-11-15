Another case of alleged bullying emerges

Police are investigating another incident of alleged student assault at a boarding school in Lami.

It is alleged the two students were assaulted by seniors because they turned up late for a football match.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a 17-year-old student claimed he was beaten with a stick on Thursday afternoon.

The student told FBC News that he and another student ran away from the school on the same night fearing for their lives.

“They told us to come in the ground to play soccer but we were waiting for a person to come and cut our hair. We went to buy razor blade so we were late. They said you are trying to dodge the game. They had sticks in their hand. They hit the stick on my chest and I couldn’t breath properly. When I stood up they said to play. They told us they will hit us again in the night and and we ran from the school . Those who hit in the night call themselves mafias”.

The student claims this has been happening for a while and those who allegedly beat them cover their faces at night.

He also claims that all new students are allegedly victimized.

The students father says this is really disturbing and getting out of hand.

“We never expected such things to happen in school. The bullying and the assault is too much. We send our students to school for studies and we are paying for it.”

Police have confirmed a report was lodged yesterday and investigation has started.

Questions have also been sent to the Education Ministry who are yet to respond.