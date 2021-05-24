Another brawl breaks at the infamous Nabua flats

Families at the Public Rental Board flats along Mead Road in Nabua are in shock following yet another brawl in the area at around midday.

FBC News was told that youths from a nearby community pelted some flats with stones which sparked a violent response from another group of young men.

Police have confirmed that a report was received and several officers and RFMF personnel were deployed to control the tension.

Some have been arrested as a police investigation continues.

Earlier this year, there was similar violence in the same area involving young men from rival communities.

Police have had to intervene at least three times this year to keep the peace.