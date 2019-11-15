Another alleged land sale scam surfaces

Another alleged land sale scam has surfaced in Nausori whereby more Fijians have fallen victims losing their hard-earned cash.

These alleged scams have been discovered in the River Road Informal Settlement in Narere and the Millennium Informal Settlement in Nausori.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and Ministry of Housing and Community Development say Fijians have been made to believe that they are receiving or securing land with accompanying approval letters bearing headers of the Ministry or that of the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment.

It says these fake letters are advising applicants of the approval of their application to construct their house in either Narere or Nausori and further state the conditions of approval to carry out the said construction or extension.

FICAC says these perpetrators are scammers who act as agents or middlemen between the public and officials purporting to be representing the Ministry of Housing and Community.

Investigations by FICAC reveals that the fees ranging from $150.00 to $5,000.00 have been paid by unsuspecting citizens to the perpetrators of this scam.

FICAC suspects there are more victims to this and the amount could be more.

The public is strongly advised that these letters are fake and that no such deal exists for the sale of these plots in the River Road Informal Settlement in Narere and the Millennium Informal Settlement in Nausori.

Members of the public who have received these letters or similar ones from any person purporting to be from the Ministry or made any payments regarding this are urged to contact FICAC and lodge their complaint.

They are also to provide documents or receipts as evidence, which will greatly assist with investigations.

Moreover, anyone who is approached by an individual who alleges that they are selling land or can secure them a plot of land from the Ministry or the Government are advised to call and report them to FICAC immediately on 1322.