Another act of sacrilege under investigation

Rakiraki Police are investigating an alleged case of sacrilege at Vishnu Temple in Ellington Rakiraki.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the incident happened last week.
It is alleged that the suspects also stole some money.
No arrest has been made yet as the investigation continues.
FBC News understands this is the fourth incident of alleged sacrilege since last month.
