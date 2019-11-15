Another 31 Fijians bestowed Fiji50 medal

Former Prime Minister and High Commissioner Ratu Tevita Momoedonu was one of the 31 recipients of the Fiji 50 Commemorative medal at the State House this morning.

Momoedonu had the shortest term as a Prime Minister following the 2000 Coup.

Momoedonu held the Prime Minister position for only two hours.

He was also a civil servant and a High Commissioner before he retired.

“I’d like to thank the state, the Sovereign State of Fiji for recognizing my contribution to the nation in the last 50 years especially when I was called in by His Excellency the President of this country Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara in the 27th of May 2000 to be sworn in as the Prime Minister and I believe that I am the shortest-serving Prime Minister of this nation if not around the globe.”

Former Athlete Joseph Rodan Senior who also received the medal said he is grateful for being able to contribute to the country’s growth.

“I have been to a lot of places, I have been to four Olympics, 5 Commonwealth Games, 9 Pacific Games, but this is the highlight of it all. I have one the Sportsperson of the year, I have been inducted into the Hall of Fame but to come here and receive a medal, you will feel so proud of it. It’s a recognition by the government of Fiji that what you have done for the years might be recognized.”

Retired Teacher Fane Volatabu says being recognized for her effort is an honor.

“Actually it’s unbelievable but I appreciate what the Lord is doing in our lives.”

Other recipients include Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa, Acting Chief Justice Kamar Kumar, Justice Anjala Wati and Archi Seeto to name a few.

The last Medal investiture ceremony will be held in Levuka on Friday.