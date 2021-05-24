Another 30 Fijians secure employment in Australia

Another 30 Fijian workers selected under the Australia Pacific Labour Scheme will leave our shore on Friday and Monday respectively.

The Ministry of Employment says that 28 of the 30 workers will be employed by MADEC, based in Victoria, Australia.

These Fijians will engage in fruit picking, packing, and pruning for a nine-month contract under the agriculture industry.

The other two will be employed with an employer, Ararat also based in Victoria, for a three-year contract in the meatworks industry.

Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru emphasized the importance of teamwork, instilling good values, and performing their best during their stay in Australia.