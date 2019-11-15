Announcement on COVID-19 measures expected soon

Decisions on the government’s next step in relation to COVID-19 will be announced in the coming days.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the Rukurukulevu seawall in Nadroga today.

Speaking to villagers Bainimarama says that he knows people have questions about the county’s health directives in regards to the Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister says he will make the necessary announcements at the launch of the new mobile contact tracing application called CareFiji.

These will include the re-opening of schools and the scaling back of other measures.

Bainimarama told the villagers the government is finalizing its assessments on how to responsibly take Fiji forward into the post-COVID-19 era.