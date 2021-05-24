Animals should not be allowed to graze in the village or near homes

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says according to the law, animals should be grazing at least 200 meters away from the village boundary.

The issue was brought to light during several talanoa sessions in Dreketi and Saqani, in Vanua Levu last week.

Villagers have been urged to graze their livestock further away from the village boundary due to the risk of leptospirosis.

At Nabiti Village in Dreketi, the women raised concerns that villagers who own animals like horses and cows are bringing their livestock into the village.

Horses are often tied up beside homes.

Headman Tevita Rokoqica has been encouraged to bring in the Fiji Police Force to create awareness on the laws governing the grazing of animals in the village.

Dr Waqainabete says when animals contaminate the water supply, villagers are at risk of contracting leptospirosis and the disease has killed very young people.

He has urged the villagers to continue to practice cleanliness for the safety of every villager, especially younger and older members of the community.

A child was the only fatality at Nabiti Village during the leptospirosis outbreak in Nabiti last year.