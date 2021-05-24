Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign|Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded|Increasing number of severe cases in the West|PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage|Over 100 infringements in two days|CareFIJI remains in use|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|
Full Coverage

News

Animal health and production budget sufficient

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 7, 2021 3:15 pm

The budget allocation for the implementation of programmes under the Animal Health & Production Division is sufficient to cater to its activities.

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy briefly explained that in the 2021-2022 national budget the Beef extension programme has been allocated $200,000 that will assist 50 farms in the Western and Northern Division with fencing materials.

Dr Reddy adds that the Dairy Industry Support with the total funding of $600,000 will focus on assistance to 40 smallholder farmers who will be registered to the formal market and provision of support to 10 identified youth farmers who will be enrolled at Navuso Agriculture Institute to pursue National Certificate in Dairy production.

Article continues after advertisement

He also explains the Goat Extension programme which was allocated $100,000 would be used to assist 20 smallholder farmers with fencing materials and support the eradication programme of diseases in the goat industry.

In relation to the Animal Health and Production Division, Reddy elaborated that the Ministry would continue breeding programmes of small and large ruminants into the next financial year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.