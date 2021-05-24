Animal health and production budget sufficient

The budget allocation for the implementation of programmes under the Animal Health & Production Division is sufficient to cater to its activities.

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy briefly explained that in the 2021-2022 national budget the Beef extension programme has been allocated $200,000 that will assist 50 farms in the Western and Northern Division with fencing materials.

Dr Reddy adds that the Dairy Industry Support with the total funding of $600,000 will focus on assistance to 40 smallholder farmers who will be registered to the formal market and provision of support to 10 identified youth farmers who will be enrolled at Navuso Agriculture Institute to pursue National Certificate in Dairy production.

He also explains the Goat Extension programme which was allocated $100,000 would be used to assist 20 smallholder farmers with fencing materials and support the eradication programme of diseases in the goat industry.

In relation to the Animal Health and Production Division, Reddy elaborated that the Ministry would continue breeding programmes of small and large ruminants into the next financial year.