News

ANCF to help police in fighting crime

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 25, 2020 12:45 pm
President of the All Nations Christian Fellowship Church Pastor Epeli Ratabacaca has pledged the Church’s support towards the Fiji Police Force’s in combating crime. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

President of the All Nations Christian Fellowship Church Pastor Epeli Ratabacaca has pledged the Church's support towards the Fiji Police Force's in combating crime.

The head of the Church gave the assurance to Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu during a courtesy call this morning.

The Acting Commissioner highlighted that domestic violence, violence against women and children and drugs are issues of concern.

Pastor Ratabacaca says the Church has various programs targeting different age groups for men and women which will help address issues.

The Head of the Church adds he had to put his trip to Kadavu on hold to meet the Acting Commissioner and discuss how their fellowship program in Kadavu can assist them considering the recent reports of drugs on the island.

 

