AMR, a threat in next decade

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services needs to raise more awareness about antimicrobial resistance, which is considered a threat for the next decade.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, highlighted this at the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week celebration in Suva today.

Dr. Tudravu says this requires the collaboration of the ministry and its multi-sectoral partners to lift the Earmark profile in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, that’s a clue for us – there’s a very important agenda and that is the engagement of our multi-sector work partners … health can’t do this alone, we have to get our partners, to get them engaged so that we can lift the earmark profile in Fiji.”

Dr. Tudravu says the situation can worsen if not much is done about it.

He says some areas of concern include infection prevention and control, antimicrobial stewardship, and surveillance of antimicrobial resistance.

Fiji has been observing World Antimicrobial Awareness Week since 2015 to raise awareness about antimicrobial resistance in the country.

At this year’s celebration, the Ministry of Health has launched the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance for 2022–2025.