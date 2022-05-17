Amputations are done to save lives

Colonial War Memorial Hospital. [File Photo]

At least six people lose part of their limb due to diabetes every week in Fiji, says CWM Hospital’s Head of Surgeon, Doctor Ilaitia Delasau.

Doctor Delasau says the majority of cases are found in urban and per-urban areas, as people there indulge in access eating, are overweight, and do not exercise.

Doctor Delasau says these amputations are usually below or above the knee.

“And that is to save their lives. They are presenting so late, with some of them not knowing they are diabetic, where we have to control their blood sugar before they have the surgery, we have to give them blood or ask for blood from a relative to improve their circulation and oxygenation before they have their surgery. We also need to improve their nutrition because they are nutritionally not well, they are malnourished, and they we put them forward for surgery.”

Doctor Delasau adds 50 percent of surgery admissions at the major hospitals are related to complications of diabetes.

“In CWM Hospital and in Lautoka and Labasa we have a dedicated septic theatre or infection theatre where we deal with just complications of diabetes and the majority of this are foot sepsis. We do at least three to four minor amputations or debridement or re-cleaning of the wounds or major amputations.”

Diabetes is caused by an overwhelming amount of sugar and carbohydrates in our system, which the pancreas is unable to cope with.

In Fiji, around 12, 000 Fijians have died in Fiji due to NCD’s in the past two years.