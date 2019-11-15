Home

American yachties praise Blue Lane 

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 29, 2020 12:00 pm
US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella has praised the continuous efforts of the Blue Lane initiative which has seen at least 90 yachts come to Fiji.

Speaking during a press conference in Denarau today, Ambassador Cella says the initiative has even seen many American yachties visit, and commended Fiji’s work despite the pandemic.

“I hope to tell the story of the goodness of the Blue Lane and how it works and have many great many fellow Americans who have been here or been here for a while who cannot say enough good things about it.”

He says with Fiji being mask free and COVID-19 contained are major factors that will attract more Americans to Fiji.

According to Ambassador Cella at least $US5m has been pumped into the local economy since the Blue Lane initiative started.

 

