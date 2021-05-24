Amendments to grant agreement between Fiji and Indonesia

The Government with its Indonesian counterpart have signed amendments to a grant agreement.

The agreement helps facilitate $3.1 million funding to rehabilitate Queen Victoria School under phase two.

The second Agreement provides provision for funding of over $300,000 by Indonesia for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the procurement of pharmaceutical supplies, medical equipment for Fiji’s Health facilities, and other health-related necessities.

This assistance is the continuation of the Indonesian Government’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s ‘Adopt a School” program in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

The funding released in the first phase enabled the renovation of existing dormitory structures and construction of classroom blocks, with rehabilitation works to continue with the funding secured in the second phase.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yogesh Karan says Fiji is grateful for this timely support which is a testament of their shared commitment in building resilience and sustainability through the challenges imposed by the pandemic and climate change.

Karan says they are working closely with the Republic of Indonesia and the South East Asian region accredited countries to maximize opportunities for rebuilding the economy and promote social development opportunities for Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Economy, Shiri Gounder signed both the agreements which are valid for one year.