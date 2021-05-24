Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|
Full Coverage

News

Amendments to grant agreement between Fiji and Indonesia

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 23, 2022 11:10 am
The agreement helps facilitate $3.1 million funding to rehabilitate Queen Victoria School under phase two.[File Image]

The Government with its Indonesian counterpart have signed amendments to a grant agreement.

The agreement helps facilitate $3.1 million funding to rehabilitate Queen Victoria School under phase two.

The second Agreement provides provision for funding of over $300,000 by Indonesia for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the procurement of pharmaceutical supplies, medical equipment for Fiji’s Health facilities, and other health-related necessities.

Article continues after advertisement

This assistance is the continuation of the Indonesian Government’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s ‘Adopt a School” program in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

The funding released in the first phase enabled the renovation of existing dormitory structures and construction of classroom blocks, with rehabilitation works to continue with the funding secured in the second phase.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yogesh Karan says Fiji is grateful for this timely support which is a testament of their shared commitment in building resilience and sustainability through the challenges imposed by the pandemic and climate change.

Karan says they are working closely with the Republic of Indonesia and the South East Asian region accredited countries to maximize opportunities for rebuilding the economy and promote social development opportunities for Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Economy, Shiri Gounder signed both the agreements which are valid for one year.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.