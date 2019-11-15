Amended motion to be filed in constitutional redress case

The lawyer for Ba Football players has been given until Monday to file an amended motion in the players’ constitutional redress application.

Saula Waqa and Manasa Nawakula have filed constitutional redress claims against the president of Fiji Football Association Rajesh Patel and chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

The two who are currently suspended were tested positive for drugs during the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament in Lautoka.

The Fiji FA medical committee had conducted anti-doping tests on both players and they were found positive for the use of substances (drugs) which are not permitted in football.

Waqa and Nawakula were handed a suspension of three years from all levels of football-related activities with immediate effect and fined $500 each.

Their lawyer had filed a constitutional redress seeking a declaration that the suspension was a breach of the Fijian Constitution and also sought the methods of testing used in Waqa and Nawakula’s case.

Waqa and Nawakula have claimed that the drug tests conducted were illegal or being done in breach of their rights.

They are seeking damages.

The matter was called in court for a hearing yesterday where the lawyer claimed that procedures were not followed when the drug tests were conducted.

He claimed there was no written consent taken from Waqa and Nawakula to a urine test and the players were told to give their urine samples only.

The lawyer representing Patel and Yusuf said there was a medical committee within Fiji FA that conducted the tests.

He added there were two tests conducted, one before the match and the second after the match.

He also told the court that Waqa and Nawakula were previous offenders of such cases.

The matter will be called again for directions on December 7th.