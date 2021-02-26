Amended charges for Kumar

State prosecutors have today filed amended charges against self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution says the amended charges are to properly reflect the allegations against Kumar.

The ODPP also submitted a transcript of Kumar’s video uploads to the Court and defense today.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Computer Science teacher appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Kumar is alleged to have insulted the modesty of the National Federation Party MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua, by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

Kumar is currently on bail.

The matter has been adjourned to March 24th for a plea.