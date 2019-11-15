Home

Ambitious targets for energy sector

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 4:35 pm
Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate

The Government has made several commitments at the international, regional and national levels to transform and decarbonize our energy sector.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says Fiji is the first country to ratify the Paris Agreement and has committed to 30% carbon emission reduction by the year 2030 and net 0 emissions by 2050.

Usamate says the energy sector is confronted with a lot of challenges that can sometimes hinder a country’s progress in moving to renewable energy.

Article continues after advertisement

“These challenges include inadequate energy supplies, high reliance on imported fuels, volatility in the global oil prices and risks associated with impacts of Climate Change. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted our economy the economy of our partners and economies of all countries in the world.”

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Energy Fiji Ltd and other agencies too are working on Fiji’s 5 and 20 Year National Development Plans to provide electricity to all Fijians by 2021 and increase renewable energy use by the year 2036.

 

