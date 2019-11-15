Ambassadors support cancer fundraising

Over $40,000 was collected during the WOWS Kids Fiji Shave or Save campaign last night.

The money raised by five ambassadors was more than the initial target of $30,000.

The United States of America Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella, French Ambassador to Fiji Jean Francois-Fitou, Australian Ambassador to Fiji John Feakes, New Zealand Ambassador to Fiji Jonathan Curr and Acting British Ambassador to Fiji Paul Welsh shaved their hair off to support the fight against cancer.

US Ambassador Joseph Cella says it was a delight to team up with other ambassadors and counterparts for a worthy cause.

“We as ambassadors have a unique obligation to adhere to that from a unique station to represent our countries and loving the communities that were in that we love so dearly especially those that are uniquely in need.”

He adds this is a first of its kind but won’t be the last.

WOWS Kids Fiji Shave or Save is a fundraising initiative where volunteers or nominees donate their hair or money to raise awareness on child cancer

WOWS Kids Fiji, through the collaboration with the Ministry of Health, provides support to families and their children who are battling cancer.