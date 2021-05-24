Home

COVID safe compliance improved

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 4:33 pm
Faiyaz Koya [Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade, through the COVID safe Ambassadors, has monitored more than 5,300 businesses around the country.

According to Minister Faiyaz Koya, 41 percent were in the Central Division, 42 in the West and 17 percent in the North.

Koya says they had noted a lack of adherence to many COVID-safe measures.

Article continues after advertisement

However, following the announcement of new fines, there has been an improvement in the compliance level.

“That is why, on January 10, 2022, we announced new measures for gatherings and strengthened our enforcement of measures we know can work to suppress COVID transmission. Since the announcement of the recent public health measures, we have noted a considerable improvement in compliance from businesses. We expect that to continue.”

Koya says they have introduced policies as a collective effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He adds that they introduced new penalties while emphasizing the need to get back to the basics of COVID safety.

The Minister says they are working together with stakeholders to make this year one of the strongest ever for the economy.

