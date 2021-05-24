Home

News

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea visits Police Commissioner

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 7, 2022 12:24 pm
Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho [left] with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young-kyu Park [Source: Fiji Police]

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young-kyu Park today paid a courtesy visit to the Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Ambassador Park called on the Brigadier-General Qiliho to convey the appreciation of the Korean National Police Agency Commissioner-General Kim Chan Yong for his online attendance at the International Police Summit 2021 Seoul (IPS 2021).

The IPS 2021 was an unprecedented high-level meeting event both in-person and online in the field of Policing since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting had included Police Leaders and Executives from 37 different countries discussing changes in the policing environment and strategies to overcome them.

The Korean National Police Agency Commissioner-General through his Ambassador Park assured Brigadier-General Qiliho that they will continue to work with Fiji Police for Global Police Development.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Qiliho thanked the Korean Ambassador for his kind gesture and informed him the Fiji Police Force looks forward to enhancing collaborating efforts between the two organizations.

