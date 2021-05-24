News
Ambassador of the Republic of Korea visits Police Commissioner
January 7, 2022 12:24 pm
Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho [left] with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young-kyu Park [Source: Fiji Police]
Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young-kyu Park today paid a courtesy visit to the Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.
Ambassador Park called on the Brigadier-General Qiliho to convey the appreciation of the Korean National Police Agency Commissioner-General Kim Chan Yong for his online attendance at the International Police Summit 2021 Seoul (IPS 2021).
The IPS 2021 was an unprecedented high-level meeting event both in-person and online in the field of Policing since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The meeting had included Police Leaders and Executives from 37 different countries discussing changes in the policing environment and strategies to overcome them.
The Korean National Police Agency Commissioner-General through his Ambassador Park assured Brigadier-General Qiliho that they will continue to work with Fiji Police for Global Police Development.
Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Qiliho thanked the Korean Ambassador for his kind gesture and informed him the Fiji Police Force looks forward to enhancing collaborating efforts between the two organizations.