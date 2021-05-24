Ambassador of the Republic of Korea visits Police Commissioner

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young-kyu Park today paid a courtesy visit to the Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Ambassador Park called on the Brigadier-General Qiliho to convey the appreciation of the Korean National Police Agency Commissioner-General Kim Chan Yong for his online attendance at the International Police Summit 2021 Seoul (IPS 2021).

The IPS 2021 was an unprecedented high-level meeting event both in-person and online in the field of Policing since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting had included Police Leaders and Executives from 37 different countries discussing changes in the policing environment and strategies to overcome them.

The Korean National Police Agency Commissioner-General through his Ambassador Park assured Brigadier-General Qiliho that they will continue to work with Fiji Police for Global Police Development.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Qiliho thanked the Korean Ambassador for his kind gesture and informed him the Fiji Police Force looks forward to enhancing collaborating efforts between the two organizations.