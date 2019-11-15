Ambassador Khan reaffirms Fiji’s relationship with the UN

Fiji’s Mission in Geneva is to work closely with the United Nations in Geneva and Vienna, advancing Fiji’s interests and development priorities.

The Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nation Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan said Fiji has made remarkable achievements and recognition in areas of UN peacekeeping, multilateralism, human rights, climate change, inclusivity and sovereignty.

She says Fiji’s Mission in Geneva is working closely with the UN Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in ensuring the Bill of Rights is relative to all Fijians.

Ambassador Khan reiterated that integrating human rights and climate action with a focus on Blue Oceans Economy is central to the work carried out by the Fiji Mission in Geneva.

In paying tribute to all those who have supported the Mission’s work, Ambassador Khan thanked Fiji’s development partners, Mission staff and diaspora for their tremendous support to the Mission.