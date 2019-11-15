Amazing Wheelbarrow Race takes different format

In its bid to raise more funds to support children with special needs, the Frank Hilton Organization has re-introduced its annual Amazing Wheelbarrow Race but this time, with a difference.

The organization has set up an online app-based race around Viti Levu and Chief Executive Sureni Perera says they have gone online to increase participation.

She says the virtual race is set to begin on December 4th and will last eight days for participants to raise money.

Perera says the faster teams raise the money, the faster their wheelbarrows will move around the island.

“You’ve got to run or push your wheelbarrow or your virtual wheelbarrow 60km a day so each kilometer is $10 so during the course of eight days you will travel around Viti Levu each day at the end of the day you’ll see a leader board so you would see where you stand in terms of whose beating you or whose gone the extra mile.”

Perera says the competition that began in 2016 has helped the support children with disabilities, including early detection and intervention.

Registrations are now open for the first ever virtual race for the organization and the race app can be downloaded via Apple Store, Google Play Store or accessed online via Web Browser.